St Lawrence Ground Canterbury pitch report: India Women vs England Women pitch report 2nd ODI today match

St Lawrence Ground Canterbury pitch report: The Indian Women’s cricket team will be playing their first-ever ODI in Canterbury today.

England Women will take on India Women in the second ODI of an ongoing three-match ODI series at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury today. Having won the first match, India Women would want to seal the series here. This series is a part of the ICC Championship and every match has its own value.

The form of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been brilliant on the tour, whereas captain Harmanpreet Kaur has also been in a decent touch so far. The English team is missing some of their key players, and they are giving chances to their young players in this series. This match can be a close one to watch out for.

St Lawrence Ground Canterbury pitch report

St Lawrence Ground hasn’t hosted a lot of WODIs. While a lot of T20 Blast matches have been played at this stadium, India Women’s will be playing their first-ever ODI in Canterbury.

This ground serves as the home ground to the county side Kent, and the pitches have been great for the batters based on the records. This ground is very small, and it is very easy for the batters to clear the fences. The outfield of this stadium is also very fast, once placed in the gap, it will be very tough for the fielders to stop the ball from going to the fence.

The batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce on the wicket, and there are no visible demons on the wicket. There is no help for the bowlers at this ground, and the smaller boundaries will make the job of the spinners even more tougher. The pacers can take advantage in the initial overs of the match.

A total of 50 Men’s domestic T20 matches have been played here where 32 matches have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20 score here has been 176 runs. So, the batters will enjoy batting at this venue.