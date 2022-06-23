Star Sports Tamil live commentators: How to watch TNPL live 2022?

Star Sports Tamil live commentators: The SportsRush brings you the list of Tamil Commentators of TNPL 2022.

The 6th edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League started with the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The viewership and buzz of the Tamil Nadu Premier League has only increased in the last few years, and this season is expected to be exciting as well. Chepauk Super Gillies have the title a maximum of three times, and they are the defending champions as well.

A total of 32 matches will be played in the tournament across four venues in Tamil Nadu i.e. Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Coimbatore, and Salem. R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik were expected to be a part of the tournament, but they are on national duties. However, Murali Vijay is finally making his return to cricket after a long break.

Star Sports Tamil live commentators

Tamil Nadu Premier League will be televised on Star Sports in various languages, and Tamil is one of them. The Tamil viewers can watch the match in Tamil Commentary on Star Sports Tamil. A panel of four commentators has been finalized for the Tamil Commentary on the channel.

Pradeep Muthu, Nanee, MD Thirushkamini and Shebani Bhaskar will be doing the Tamil Commentary in Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Pradeep Muthu is a former RJ and currently does commentary for Star Sports Tamil. MD Thirushkamini is a part of the Indian Women’s cricket team, and she has played 39 ODIs for the side. Shebani Bhaskar is an Indian-origin female cricketer who has played 15 T20Is for the USA Women’s cricket team.

Apart from watching the action of Tamil Nadu Premier League on Star Sports, the fans can watch the tournament digitally on Voot for free. There is no subscription required to watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online.