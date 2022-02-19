“Stephen Fleming was the best captain I played against in my time”: When Shane Warne hailed Stephen Fleming as the best captain he played against

During an Instagram live session in 2020, Shane Warne called Stephen Fleming the best captain he played against in his career.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne calls Stephen Fleming the best captain

Instagram Live was a thing in the 2020 Covid Lockdown and Shane Warne was doing a live stream. In the stream, he was selecting his greatest New Zealand XI. During his stream, he hailed Stephen Fleming as the best captain he played against in his career.

“Stephen Fleming was the best captain I played against in my time, he knew how to get the best of his teammates. He should have made more hundreds,” Warne said.

Stephen Fleming scored 7172 test runs at 40.06, whereas he has scored 8037 ODI runs as well. In FC cricket, he has scored over 16000 runs, with 35 centuries and 93 half-centuries.

Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum, and Shane Bond were other top modern-day players in the eleven. Warne also had a praise for Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum.

“Vettori turned himself into an amazing all-rounder, he scored few hundreds in his career,” Warne applaud Vettori for his batting skills.

Warne’s greatest New Zealand XI: John Wright, Brendon McCullum, Andrew Jones, Martin Crowe, Stephen Fleming (c), Nathan Astle, Chris Cairns, Daniel Vettori, Shane Bond, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison.