Steve Smith Family: All We Know About Australian Batter’s Wife, Children, Parents, Siblings, Childhood

Australia vice-captain Steven Smith could have represented England in international cricket. The reason being his dual nationality because of his Australian father and English mother. Smith was always interested in cricket and his family was always in his support.

Born on June 2, 1989, in Sydney, Smith attended Menai High School in the city. He moved to England at the age of 17 to play cricket. Smith started playing for Sevenoaks Vine Club in the Kent league. He was studying there as well. Smith, who couldn’t submit an English assignment, had failed the Higher Senior Secondary (HSC) grade because of the same.

Smith impressed everyone in England and made his way into Surrey’s 2nd XI squad. He was offered to play in the senior team as well but he moved to Australia and played for Sutherland District Cricket Club. It was his father who pushed Smith into cricket at a tender age of four. Smith always wanted to wear a ‘baggy green’ since then.

“I qualified for England through my mother, but ever since my father stuck a cricket bat in my hand when I was four, my dream was to wear baggy green,” Smith had said.

Steve Smith Family

Peter Smith is Steve’s father, whereas Gillian Smith is his mother. Peter has a degree in Chemistry and he used to work at pigments and waxes. There is no information about Gillian’s profession. Kristle Smith is the name of Steve’s sister.

Smith started dating his wife Dani Willis in 2011. Both of them announced their engagement in 2017 during a holiday in New York. They married each other in 2018 in Sydney. Willis graduated in Law and Commerce from Macquarie University in Sydney. She has been spotted many times supporting her husband.

Steve Smith Children

Been married for almost half-a-decade now, Steve and Danni don’t have any children yet. There is neither any information available in the public domain about if the couple wants to plan a child or not.

As far as the 34-year old player’s childhood is concerned, Smith loved batting as a toddler. However, when he made his international debut, he was more of a bowling all-rounder. He was trained by legendary Shane Warne in the early phase of his career.