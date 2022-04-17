Stoinis and Zampa relationship: Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa relationship details

Stoinis and Zampa relationship: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and spinner Adam Zampa are very close to each other.

The Bromance between Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa is one of the most talked-about bromances in the cricketing world. Both of them have been caught on the camera many times, and they have even shared a lot of social media posts together. Even in Amazon’s documentary of the Australian cricket team, both of them were seen together.

In the documentary, there was a section named “Love Cafe”, where both of them were seen making coffee together in Adam Zampa’s room.

“He calls it the ‘Love Cafe’ because I told him that the most important ingredient is love,” Zampa said about the “Love Cafe” thing.

“He knows when to knock on my door. The coffee is ready…we will talk about the game but then we switch off. Then it’s music, talking about the coffee. That’s the ‘Love Cafe’,” Stoinis said.

However, the duo of Aaron Finch and Justin Langer were not that impressed by the relationship of Stoinis and Zampa. Both of them called it weird.

“They are two of the ‘rarest human beings’ human beings I have ever met in my life. They are rare, man,” Langer said.

“It’s tough to describe them. They are just… so close. They are a little bit too close at times. In every photo they’re holding hands and doing weird shi*t,” Finch said.

A video went viral of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa where both of them were cuddling in dressing room during Australia vs Pakistan game.

There are close teammates and there is Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa 😂😂😂 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/lFSY7huv0m — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 26, 2019

Stoinis and Zampa relationship

Despite all the rumours about both of them, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa are just good friends. Adam Zampa got married to his long-time girlfriend Hattie in 2021. Both of them got married in New South Wales. After Zampa posted his wedding pics on the social media, the Twitterati was quick in trolling Marcus Stoinis for the same.

Thoughts and prayers with Marcus Stoinis during this tough time. P.S. Congrats to Adam Zampa on getting married!#Cricket pic.twitter.com/uWN4dVH5jE — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 21, 2021

Marcus Stoinis is not married yet, but he is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Stephanie Muller. Stoinis is currently playing for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022, and Stephanie Muller has also accompanied him.