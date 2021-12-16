“Stunning grab”: Jos Buttler completes breathtaking catch as Stuart Broad dismisses Marcus Harris in Adelaide Test

Jos Buttler completes breathtaking catch: The English wicket-keeper played a crucial role in drawing first blood at the Adelaide Oval.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England in Adelaide, England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler put on display a praiseworthy fielding effort to play a crucial role in drawing first blood after Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss and chose to bat.

It all happened on the third delivery of the eighth over when Australia opening batter Marcus Harris fell victim to a short-ball trap laid by veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad.

Bowling from round the wicket, Broad bowled a short delivery down the leg-side. Harris, who awkwardly wanted to pull Broad despite the presence of Haseeb Hameed at leg gully, ended up hitting the ball in between Buttler and Hameed.

Chancing an opportunity to dismiss the batter, Buttler timed his dive to perfection towards his right to complete a stunning one-handed catch. Opening the batting with David Warner, Harris walked back to the pavilion after scoring 3 (28).

Playing his 150th Test match, 35-year old Broad bowling tight lines and length to pick bowling figures of 4-2-4-1 in his first spell as himself and another veteran in James Anderson didn’t provide many scoring opportunities to the Australian opening batters.

Jos Buttler completes breathtaking catch to dismiss Marcus Harris at Adelaide Oval

Twitter reactions on Jos Buttler:

That was a stunning grab from Buttler and well deserved reward for Stuart Broad. Not because he’s bowled well, but because I really dig the headband. #Ashes — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 16, 2021

That is an awesome catch by Buttler!!Harris is out 3 (28). Broad gets the wicket. #ashes — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 16, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.