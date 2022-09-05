“Support youngsters instead of criticizing”: Yuvraj Singh urges fans to support Arshdeep Singh after his drop catch in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match

Yuvraj Singh has come in support of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is getting a lot of hate on social media after his dropped catch against Pakistan.

India lost their first Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan in Dubai by 5 wickets, and the remaining games of the tournament are do or die for them. India lost the match, but Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is getting a lot of hate on social media after his dropped catch of Asif Ali.

Pakistan got the target of 182 runs, and despite losing the wickets of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman early, the duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan to stay ahead in the run chase. In the last three overs, Pakistan required 34 runs to win.

On the 3rd ball of the 18th over, Arshdeep dropped an easy catch of Asif Ali on the ball of Ravi Bishnoi. Asif Ali smashed one four and one six in the 19th over which ended India’s hopes of winning the match. After the match. the young Indian pacer was trolled heavily on social media.

Yuvraj Singh urges fans to support Arshdeep Singh

Former Indian all-rounder came in support of the young pacer Arshdeep. Yuvraj said that one drop catch cannot define the ability of Arshdeep, and the fans of the Indian teams should be united and support the youngster instead of criticizing him. He insists that there is a lot of pressure in the India vs Pakistan games.

“If you were at the edge of ur seat during #IndiaVSPak, imagine the pressure on the players in the park! One dropped catch doesn’t define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation & support youngsters instead of criticising them. More power to you Arshdeep Singh,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Arshdeep has been getting a lot of stick on social media after their dropped catch and many experts have come in his support. Although, it has to be said that the dropped catch was not the reason for India losing the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an expensive 19th over, whereas Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled expensive spells.