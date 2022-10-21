“That can dictate what you do with your team”: Aaron Finch believes Sydney weather can force Australia to tinker with Playing 11 in Super 12 match vs New Zealand

Australian captain Aaron Finch has confirmed that the team can tinker with their playing 11 against New Zealand based on the weather in Sydney.

The Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will start with a high-octane match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Both sides played in the final of the last year’s T20 World Cup as well.

For Australia, this is a great opportunity for them to retain their title as they are playing in their home conditions. The squad for Australia is all but the same as last year. Tim David is the new addition to the side, and he will definitely be a part of Australia’s playing 11 as well.

New Zealand recently won the tri-series against Pakistan & Bangladesh recently, and they would want to pounce upon that form. Daryl Mitchell has been nursing an injury, and the Blackcaps have not named a replacement of the same.

Aaron Finch believes Sydney weather can force Australia to tinker with Playing 11

The weather forecast of Sydney is not looking promising at all for Australia vs New Zealand match. It will be a surprise if we can see a full encounter between the two sides. Australia’s XI is almost certain, but the weather may force Australia to make a change or two for the match.

Aaron Finch has hinted that the weather forecast can force the Australian team to make some changes to their eleven ahead of the match against the Blackcaps. Although, Finch believes that they have all the bases covered in their team, and he is confident about the same.

“If there is rain around and the game is shortened, that can dictate what you do with your team. But we’re really confident that all the stuff we’ve done in the lead up to this that there’s enough bases we can cover with our squad,” Aaron Finch told reporters ahead of the New Zealand match.

Aaron Finch confirms Cameron Green won’t play against New Zealand

Australia have drafted Cameron Green as a replacement for injured Josh Inglis, but Finch has confirmed that Green will not be included in the first match against New Zealand. It has been said that the pitch in Sydney is on the drier side, and Australia is considering bringing in Ashton Agar based on the wicket.

“We’ve got the option of playing an extra all-rounder in Cam (during the tournament) which won’t happen (on Saturday) because he’s flying in this morning,” Aaron Finch added.

“Ashton Agar is there … I think it just comes down to what we think is the best match-up for New Zealand but also focusing on ourselves.”