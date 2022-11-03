Sydney weather 3 November 2022 Thursday: Weather report of Sydney SCG for PAK vs SA T20 World Cup match

Proceedings in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 have returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground for the 36th match between Pakistan and South Africa. With these two being the only teams who have played only three Super 12 matches thus far, the conclusion of this match will result in six more matches across three days before the commencement of semi-finals.

With another Group 2 team in India gaining the top spot after defeating Bangladesh in Adelaide yesterday, South Africa will be keen to enhance their winning streak and regain a top position. Pakistan, meanwhile, will see their qualification chances continue to hang by a thread in case of a victory tonight. A loss, however, will officially rule them out of the tournament in spite of a match remaining to be played.

Sydney weather 3 November 2022 Thursday

A match worthy of becoming an intriguing affair for fans around the world will not only see two teams fighting against each other but also fighting against the weather gods in Sydney tonight.

Although chances of rain are almost negligible at the start time of the match, they will increase rapidly as the match progresses. As a result, weather portal AccuWeather predicts a rain probability in vicinity of 50% right in the middle of the match hours.

A number threatening enough to become a worry is expected to be followed by a respite in the form of a 20-25% rain probability before midnight. Therefore, assuming that overs are lost, a rain-curtailed match like last night could be a possibility.

Speaking about the temperature, Sydney will follow fellow Australian cities to be cold and chilly with the temperature ranging in between 14-16 degree during the scheduled match hours.

Hourly weather at SCG today

07:00 PM – 16 degree (Rain Probability – 1%).

08:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

09:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

10:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

11:00 PM – 15 degree (Rain Probability – 25%).

00:00 AM – 14 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).