Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report: INDW vs UAEW pitch report Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report: Both the countries will face each other for the first time in International Cricket.

Team India will face UAE in the eighth match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, a day after the former notched-up its second consecutive win of the continental championship against Malaysia.

After returning with a comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their tournament opener, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side got the better of Malaysia by 30 runs (DLS method), in a rain-curtailed match on Monday.

Good start at the Asia Cup. The return of Jemimah Rodrigues makes it a strong top 4. Looking forward now to Shafali Verma regaining form. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2022

‘Player of the match’ against Sri Lanka, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Kaur herself, did not come out to bat in the middle, despite the team having lost four wickets while setting the target.

Also, with them having rested some of their other key players, it will be interesting to see if they play their full strength squad against UAE today, especially after the latter had made heavy work for Sri Lanka during their first match of the tournament.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The spinners at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium have done much of the talking so far, with four of them finding their names in the top-5 wicket-takers list of Asia Cup 2022 so far.

Having said that, team India have also managed to post the two highest totals in the tournament so far at this very pitch while batting first.

All in all, the pitch still has in it for the batters, but the lack of firepower in some of the teams have overall made it a low-scoring tournament thus far.

Furthermore, the bowlers will have an extra advantage with each match taking place at this venue, as the pitch will tend to slow down due to wear and tear.

With India clearly the favourites to win today’s contest as well, a total in the vicinity of the 150-run mark will emerge to be a match-winning total for them batting first.