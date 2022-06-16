T20 records at Rajkot: Average T20 score at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot

T20 records at Rajkot: The SportsRush brings you the T20 records at the Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium in Rajkot.

India will take on South Africa in the 4th match of the 5-match T20I series at the Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium. Team India finally won its first game under Rishabh Pant, and this is also a do-or-die game for them.

Rajkot is hosting a T20I match after a span of over 2.5 years. The tickets are almost sold out for the match, and an entertaining match is on the cards.

T20 records at Rajkot

The pitch at the Rajkot Stadium has always been a flat surface, and the batters have enjoyed batting at this ground overall. A total of three T20Is have been played at this ground, where the average 1st innings score has been 183 runs. Out of three matches, two of them have been won by the chasing teams.

There is absolutely no help for the bowlers in Rajkot, this is one of the most batting-friendly grounds in the country. Australia scored the highest T20I total (201/7) at this ground, whereas Bangladesh scored the lowest T20I score (153/6).

Colin Munro has played just one match here, and he scored a century in it. Rohit Sharma has scored 98 runs in three innings here, whereas Virat Kohli has scored 94 runs in two innings. They are the top 3 run-scorers at the venue.

Trent Boult is the highest wicket-taker here, and he has scalped four wickets in the one game he played. R Vinay Kumar of India scalped three wickets in one inning, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have scalped three wickets each here.

A total of 10 IPL games have also been played at this ground, where seven of them have been won by the chasing teams. This ground served as the home ground of Gujarat Titans in IPL, and Suresh Raina is the highest run-scorer at this ground. According to records, both teams would want to chase at this very ground.