T20 World Cup 2022 most valuable team: How many Indian players in Most valuable team of T20 World Cup?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is done & dusted, and it has to be said that this was one of the most competitive tournaments. England won the tournament by beating Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. After the tournament, ICC have decided the most valuable team of the tournament.

There were some great individual performances in the tournament, where Sam Curran won the prestigious player of the tournament award for his excellent performances with the bowl. The rest of the players of the side also did a brilliant job in the tournament.

The Indian team disappointed in the tournament, but the duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav was excellent throughout the tournament. Even Hardik Pandya impressed in the semi-final against England in Sydney.

T20 World Cup 2022 most valuable team

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler have been named the openers of the side. Both played a key role in England’s title-winning campaign, and they stitched a record partnership in the semi-final against India. Hales scored 212 runs in the tournament at 42.40, whereas Buttler scored 225 runs at 45.00.

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Phillips complete the middle order of the side. Virat and Surya are the only Indians in the list, and they had a brilliant tournament. Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup with 296 runs, whereas Surya scored 239 runs. Phillips scored a hundred in the tournament, and he finished with 201 runs.

Sikandar Raza and Shadab Khan are the all-rounders of the side. Raza scored 219 runs in the tournament, whereas he scalped 10 wickets with the ball as well. Shadab scalped 11 wickets with his spin and scored 98 runs with the bat. Both of them are the spinners of the side as well.

Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Shaheen Afridi and Anrich Nortje complete the list. Curran scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, whereas Afridi & Nortje took 11 wickets each. Wood missed the last two matches, but still managed to scalp 9 wickets in the tournament. Hardik Pandya is named the 12th man.

T20 World Cup 2022 most valuable team: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Shaheen Afridi, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood. Hardik Pandya (12th Man)