Tahlia McGrath related to Glenn McGrath: Tahlia McGrath father name and Glenn McGrath daughter name

Is Tahlia McGrath related to Glenn McGrath: The Australian all-rounder was part of a top-order collapse at Edgbaston today.

India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur ran through the Australian top-order in the first match of Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022 in Birmingham.

Chasing a 155-run target, Australia were reduced to 34/4 in the fifth over as Thakur picked potentially match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-18-4.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the third over, Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was part of a top-order collapse returning to the pavilion after scoring 14 (8) with the help of three fours.

Playing her 10th Women’s T20I, McGrath got out only for the second time in fifth innings after playing on a Thakur delivery on to her stumps.

Readers must note that McGrath’s 261 T20I runs have come at an average and strike rate of 130.50 and 157.22 respectively. It is due to an outstanding start to her career that McGrath is preferred ahead of senior all-rounder Ellyse Perry in this format.

Tahlia McGrath has the T20 cheat codes 💪 pic.twitter.com/lxTV8CaiKy — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) July 22, 2022

Is Tahlia McGrath related to Glenn McGrath?

A popular surname in McGrath was always going to get Tahlia assumptions around the possibility of her being related to former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning that the two aren’t related by any means despite some web portals claiming them to be father-daughter. While Tahlia belongs to South Australia, Glenn belongs to New South Wales in Australia.

Tahlia McGrath father name

Tahlia McGrath, 26, was born in Adelaide to Barry McGrath (father) and Linda McGrath (mother). Tahlia has two siblings named Kayla McGrath (sister) and Josh McGrath (brother).

Glenn McGrath daughter name

Glenn McGrath, on the other hand, has two children named Holly McGrath (daughter) and James McGrath (son) from his first marriage with late Jane McGrath.

It is noteworthy that Glenn McGrath married Sara Leonardi-McGrath in 2010 and the couple was blessed with a daughter named Madison.