Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: TNPL 2022 venues and match list

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush brings you the schedule and fixtures of TNPL 2022.

Tamil Nadu Premier League Season-6 is set to start from 23 June 2022 in Tirunelveli. A total of eight teams from eight different districts of Tamil Nadu will take part in the tournament. The players that have done well in TNPL have also got contracts in the Indian Premier League.

Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions, and they have won the tournament three times. A total of 32 games will be played in the tournament across four venues i.e. Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Coimbatore, and Salem. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Chepauk Super Gillies, Nellai Royal Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Salem Spartans, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and LYCA Kovai Kings are the eight teams participating in the tournament.

C Hari Nishaanth of Dindigul Dragons finished as the highest run-scorer of the last season with 368 runs, whereas P Saravana Kumar of Ruby Trichy Warriors was the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures