Cricket

“Teams will be allowed to play in the game with a minimum of nine players”: Chris Tetley confirms ICC Women’s World Cup games to go ahead even with nine players available

ICC Women's World Cup: ICC has confirmed that a match will go ahead with a minimum of nine regular players available on the field.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"We all know, Ben Simmons does not like to play in Philly, so if he does play in that game, I'd be highly surprised": Danny Green predicts a hectic playoff-like environment for his former teammate
Next Article
Anthony Davis Injury Report: When can the Brow be expected to re-join the Los Angeles Lakers amidst their attempts for a playoff push?
Cricket Latest News
ICC Women's World Cup: ICC has confirmed that a match will go ahead with a minimum of nine regular players available on the field.
“Teams will be allowed to play in the game with a minimum of nine players”: Chris Tetley confirms ICC Women’s World Cup games to go ahead even with nine players available

ICC Women’s World Cup: ICC has confirmed that a match will go ahead with a…