Cricket

“Test Cricket in pain”: Mohammad Hafeez laments over Karachi pitch for Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test match

"Test Cricket in pain": Mohammad Hafeez laments over Karachi pitch for Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test match
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"50 on a wicket like this felt like a 100": Shreyas Iyer explains why he celebrated 2nd Test half-century with gusto at Chinnaswamy Stadium
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Test Cricket in pain": Mohammad Hafeez laments over Karachi pitch for Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test match
“Test Cricket in pain”: Mohammad Hafeez laments over Karachi pitch for Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test match

Mohammad Hafeez laments over Karachi pitch condition during the ongoing second Test match between Pakistan…