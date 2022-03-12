“Fair to say that was no run”: Marnus Labuschagne shares picture of his dejected look post getting run out during Karachi Test vs Pakistan

Marnus Labuschagne shares picture of himself on social media wearing a dejected look from the dressing room post his run out versus Pakistan.

After Day 1 of the second Test of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pat Cummins’ men have bossed the proceedings after he won the Toss and elected to bat first.

Courtesy of a 159-run stand for the 3rd wicket between Usman Khawaja (127*) and Steve Smith (72), Australia would commence Day 2 from the score of 251/3, after Pakistani bowlers toiled hard the entire day.

Earlier, after an 82-run partnership for the opening wicket between Khawaja and David Warner (36), Marnus Labuschagne, who was in at No. 3, and mere eight deliveries young during his stay at the crease, misjudged a tight call for a single, to find himself back in the hut for a duck after a direct hit from Pakistan spinner Sajid Ali from mid-off.

Marnus Labuschagne shares picture of his dejected look

A visibly disappointed Labushangne’s picture wearing a dejected look from his dressing room was snapped and shared across social media, in what was his fourth run-out in only his 25th Test match.

Post a few hours after Stumps on Day 1, the 27-year-old took to his social media handle to himself share the aforementioned picture bearing the caption- “Yep.. fair to say that was no run”.

Yep.. fair to say that was no run 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/geeJXcGBff — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 12, 2022

It is worth of a mention that the words ‘no run’ have become quite popular with the right-handed batter, after his habitual tendency of uttering those two words post a defensive stroke was caught by the stump mic during the 2021/22 Ashes series.

As far as the ongoing contest is concerned, apart from the couple of brilliant moments on the field, nothing went the way of the Pakistani bowlers with both Khawaja and Smith smashing back-to-back half-centuries in consecutive Tests.

Anything in excess of the 400-run mark posted by the Aussies, and Pakistan might well find themselves at the back foot quite quite early in the Test, forcing to play the catch-up game.