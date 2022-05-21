“Thank You, Mumbai Indians”: RCB express gratitude to MI for their win vs Delhi Capitals as they qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

RCB express gratitude to MI for a remarkable win over Delhi Capitals in their least match; help them qualify for playoffs in ongoing season.

During the 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians got the better of the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 5 wickets, to knock the latter agonizingly out of the playoffs race.

En route a decent enough target of 160 runs, MI were behind for most periods of the chase, but a few slip-ups, coupled with error of judgments at crunch situations of the game, meant that MI chased the total down with five deliveries to spare.

With 65 runs required off the final 33 deliveries, and with the well-set Dewald Brevis (37 off 33) back in the hut, DC skipper Rishabh Pant, decided to not take the DRS, despite being pretty much confident of an outside edge off Tim David’s bat, with the in-form batter at the score of naught.

Paying for the error in judgment, Pant then had to painfully watch Tim smash two Fours and four Sixes, as his 11-ball 34 run cameo only came to an end with the equation reading 15 runs required off 13 deliveries.

The 50-run partnership off 20 deliveries for the 4th wicket between David and Tilak Varma (21 off 17), eventually turned out to be the match-winning partnership for the MI.

RCB express gratitude to MI

The win has elated the RCB fans no bounds, as the MI victory has booked their playoffs berth with 16 points after 8 wins.

In fact, the entire RCB squad, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik were either vocal for their support for MI, or took to their social media handles to express the same before the match.

The RCB, post MI’s victory, even took to their Twitter handle to thank the Rohit Sharma-led franchise for helping them make it through to the playoffs for the third successive season.

RCB would face Lucknow Super Giants in the ‘Eliminator’ on May 25.

Take a look at the IPL 2022 Playoffs schedule and fixtures by clicking here.