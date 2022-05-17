“That is massive Tim”: Jofra Archer expresses awe of Tim David as he smashes his longest six in IPL 2022 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jofra Archer expresses awe of Tim David as the MI batter smashed the second biggest six of the Indian Premier League 2022.

During the 65th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), breaking their five-match losing streak, have defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 3 runs, in what turned out to be an edge-of-a-seat finish in the end.

En route the target of 194 handed by the SRH batters, MI got off to a fiery start with their opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma (48 off 36) and Ishan Kishan (43 off 34) stitching a 94-run partnership off mere 66 deliveries.

However, post them getting dismissed in quick succession, the MI train derailed a bit, with the equation boiling down to 71 runs required off the last 6 Overs.

But, soon the tables turned as the in-form Tim David unleashed his beast mode during the 18th Over with another 45 runs required off the final three Overs.

Known for nailing his Yorkers with good effect, SRH left-arm pacer T Natarajan failed to do what he does best tonight, as he kept bowling low Full Tosses one after the other, with Tim David smashing each of them out of the ground as clean as a whistle.

After hitting a Six off the first delivery, the 26-year-old tonked Natarajan for three consecutive maximums beginning from the third delivery to collect as many as 26 runs off the Over, while getting Run-Out on the final delivery as well, due to a massive indecision on his part.

Jofra Archer expresses awe of Tim David

On the fifth delivery of the aforementioned Over, Tim David clubbed Natarajan for a 114 metres Six – the second-biggest in IPL 2022, towards Long-on, which landed somewhere in the uppermost deck of the stands.

Impressed with the monstrous Six, the England and MI pacer Jofra Archer took to his Twitter handle to acknowledge the same.

That is massive Tim — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 17, 2022

Post Tim’s dismissal, MI needed another 19 runs off 12 deliveries, and it is at this point that Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-1-26-1) bowled a wicket-maiden to puncture life out of the MI chase.