“That is where Cristiano belongs”: Kevin Pietersen wants Cristiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea amidst Manchester United exit news

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen has expressed his desire for Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the transfer window.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is a thing to look after in this football transfer window. He has conveyed to the Manchester United board that he wants to leave the club in this transfer window. When Ronaldo joined Manchester United last year after a spell of 13 long years, it was called his homecoming, but it is looking like this will last for just one season.

Manchester United failed to qualify for the Champions League, and the performance of the side was miserable in the other domestic tournaments too. Ronaldo, although, was the best player of the side, where he scored 18 Premier League and 6 Champions League goals in the 2021-22 season with United.

Kevin Pietersen backs Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

A lot of clubs will be interested in buying CR7, but former English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Ronaldo to join Chelsea this season. There are a lot of rumours regarding Chelsea trying to bring in Ronaldo this season. After the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter, they need someone who can play centrally and assure them goals.

Kevin Pietersen compared Chelsea to Manchester United and said that Ronaldo belongs to Chelsea. He compared the squads and managers of both clubs, and in the end, he compared the cities as well.

“Chelsea has a defence, Chelsea has a midfield, Chelsea has a wonderful manager, Chelsea is in London and that is where Ronaldo belongs. Utd hasn’t got a defence, Utd hasn’t got a midfield, Utd have a manager no one has heard of and it’s Manchester…Do the maths!” Kevin Pietersen tweeted.

Chelsea has a defence, Chelsea has a midfield, Chelsea has a wonderful manager, Chelsea is in London and that is where @Cristiano belongs… Utd hasn’t got a defence, Utd hasn’t got a midfield, Utd have a manager no one has heard of and it’s Manchester… Do the maths! 🎣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 5, 2022

Manchester United have appointed a new manager in Erik Ten Hag, and they are building their new squad for the season. Ronaldo is saying to be unhappy with the squad building. Pietersen is an ardent Chelsea fan, and he is completely backing the signature of Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming days.

It is yet to be seen where Cristiano Ronaldo will play this season, but Chelsea definitely have a strong interest in signing the Portuguese forward. Pietersen also asked Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as a birthday present earlier this year.