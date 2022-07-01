Cricket

“That’s a nothing shot”: Ravi Shastri slams Shubhman Gill for his dismissal in Edgbaston test against England

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed Shubhman Gill for his dismissal in Birmingham against James Anderson.
Rishikesh Sharma

