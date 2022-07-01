“That’s a nothing shot”: Ravi Shastri slams Shubhman Gill for his dismissal in Edgbaston test against England

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed Shubhman Gill for his dismissal in Birmingham against James Anderson.

England and India are up against each other at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. However, the rain halted the proceedings, and umpires were forced to take early lunch.

Before lunch, India managed to score 53 runs for the loss of two wickets. Shubhman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed by veteran pacer James Anderson. Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari were at the crease for the Indian team.

Ravi Shastri slams Shubhman Gill for his Edgbaston test dismissal

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his disappointment over the dismissal of Shubhman Gill in the Birmingham Test. The young opener started the innings on a brilliant note, but he poked a delivery outside off of James Anderson, and Zak Crawley took an easy catch at slips.

Ravi Shastri said that Shubhman should have valued his wicket, and it was a nothing shot at the end. He called Gill a class player but advised him to bring some discipline to his game as runs will automatically come if he can stay at the crease.

“That’s unfortunate. He (Shubman Gill) is a class act. He needs to bring that discipline into his game. That’s a nothing shot and he will be disappointed with it,” Ravi Shastri said.

“This is a boundary-scoring ground but you need to put a value on your wicket. You have to stick there and runs will come eventually.”

Shubman Gill ☝️ James Anderson strikes for England, young opener departs after playing some good shots.#ENGvsIND #Cricket pic.twitter.com/xI5M8JFloK — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 1, 2022

Ravi Shastri added that there was no intent in the shot played by Gill as he just poked a tentative delivery. He called Birmingham a boundary-scoring ground where runs will definitely score runs if you stay out there at the middle. Shastri insists that Gill will also be disappointed by that shot.

“Yeah, he will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was intent. There was no intent here,” Ravi Shastri said.

“He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of the hard work. This is a boundary-scoring ground, Edgbaston. Stay at the crease, you will get runs.”