“That’s a red flag for me already”: Usman Khawaja believes BBL can’t compete with UAE and South Africa T20 Leagues

Australian batter Usman Khawaja has said that the Big Bash League cannot compete with other T2o leagues around the world.

The Big Bash League is one of the most popular T20 leagues around, but it is now facing some stiff competition from the leagues around the world. There has been a lot of money involved nowadays, and BBL certainly lacks in that prospect.

The lack of star players is also a concern for the league as the majority of the Australian players also remain absent in the tournament. To overcome the issue, an international draft will take place this season where players like Faf du Plessis, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, etc have already registered.

Usman Khawaja worried about BBL’s future

Australian batter Usman Khawaja has said that Big Bash League should privatize in order to compete with the other T20 Leagues around the world. South Africa T20 League and UAE T20 League will also be played in almost the same window as the BBL season. Both of these leagues are backed by IPL money.

Khawaja said that if necessary steps are not taken in the next few years, the BBL will fall way behind the other T20 leagues around the world.

“There’s a lot of cogs that make the decisions but personally you shouldn’t be afraid of moving the game forward even if that means that you let go a little bit on the reins,” Khawaja said.

“There are other tournaments starting up that are privatised.”

“If you don’t keep up with that, and there’s a small window for the Big Bash to privatise in the next few years, and I’m afraid if we don’t do that we’ll fall behind.”

Khawaja also revealed that he had talked with a couple of his friends who are missing the BBL to spend Christmas with their family and to play the new T20 league in the UAE. He insists that it is already a red flag for the tournament.

“I’ve talked to a couple and they’ve not listed for the draft because they want to spend Christmas at home and then will go and play in the UAE,” Khawaja said.

“That’s a red flag for me already.”

Khawaja will be playing for the Brisbane Heat in the upcoming season, and he will most probably lead them as well. He left his old club Sydney Thunder as their highest-ever run-scorer.