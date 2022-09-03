“The batting will get a bit longer”: Wasim Jaffer wants Deepak Hooda to replace Ravindra Jadeja in India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match

Wasim Jaffer wants India to replace Ravindra Jadeja with Deepak Hooda in the Asia Cup super 4 match between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will go head to head against each other in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams faced each other last Sunday as well, where the Indian team came out victorious.

Ahead of the match, Team India suffered a blow when their spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Jadeja played an important part with the bat in the last match against Pakistan. Axar Patel has been drafted as a like-to-like replacement in the side for the rest of the tournament

Wasim Jaffer wants Deepak Hooda to play India vs Pakistan match

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has said that he wants Deepak Hooda to replace Ravindra Jadeja in India’s playing eleven. He believes that the flexibility of Hooda to bat anywhere and bowl a few overs makes him an ideal pick. Jaffer said that the addition of Hooda will make the batting lineup of India a lot stronger.

“I will be tempted, there is no doubt about that. Because it makes the batting, even more, stronger,” Wasim Jaffer said to ESPNCricinfo.

“If Hooda comes in, the batting will get a bit longer, so yeah, I will be tempted. He can bowl those two overs and he can bat anywhere.”

Electrifying game⚡️Fantastic win to start the campaign 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/o6MapOBJgz — Deepak Hooda (@HoodaOnFire) August 28, 2022

Although, Jaffer said that the management will pick Axar Patel in the playing eleven. Shadab Khan is a leg-spinner and Mohammad Nawaz is a left-arm spinner, a left-handed batter can target them easily, and India does not have any left-handers in their ranks as Pant is not expected to play.

“Pakistan have Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz. If India doesn’t play Axar Patel, or even Rishabh Pant, I mean Rishabh Pant is not expected to play as because India have gone with Dinesh Karthik. But the only problem is, there’s no left-hander,” Jaffer added.