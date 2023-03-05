“The Boys ko dikhao”: Fan urges cameraman to show him on live television during WPL 2023 match

The ongoing inaugural season of Women’s Premier League has witnessed its first-ever half-century, 200+ innings total, 100+ partnership and double-header among many other things within the first two days.

As far as a non-cricketing but still immensely important aspect of the sport is concerned, WPL 2023 also witnessed its first-ever instance of a fan reaching the stadium with a creative banner worthy of being noticed.

Although the banner-culture in cricket matches isn’t excessively popular particularly in India, a male fan won points for being creative during the WPL 2023 Match 2 between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women at the Brabourne Stadium today.

Fan urges cameraman to show him on live television during WPL 2023 match

Since broadcasters intentionally and repeatedly focus the camera on female spectators not only during Indian Premier League matches but also during other Men’s cricket matches, the banner comprised a sly dig on the same hinting at focusing on male fans during a Women’s match instead.

In the past, cameramen have singled out female fans time and again to the extent that “#MysteryGirl” has started to trend across social media platforms several times.

Uploaded by Capitals in the middle of their tournament opener, the image also consisted of a mention of renowned English web-series titled ‘The Boys’. Therefore, getting added to the already long list of memes with respect to the same.

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs

A one-sided contest for the most part, Delhi beat Bangalore by 60 runs in WPL 2023 Match 2 on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth 224-run target, all RCB could manage was 163/8 in 20 overs. Had it not been for a 28-ball 54-run eighth-wicket partnership between Heather Knight (34*) and Megan Schutt (30*), Royal Challengers wouldn’t have even crossed the 150-run mark.

Asked to bat first by RCB captain Smriti Mandhana (35), sixth-highest Women’s T20 partnership between Capitals openers Meg Lanning (72) and Shafali Verma (84) had laid a foundation of a solid victory earlier in the day.