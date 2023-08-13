Tim David, Who Earns $1,100,000 At Mumbai Indians, Was Released From State Rookie Contract 4 Years Before IPL 2022 Auction

Both literally and figuratively, Australia batter Tim David has traveled many roads before making it to the national squad in the shortest format. David, who became a millionaire after Mumbai Indians bought him during Indian Premier League 2022 auction, was once removed from his Australian state rookie contract as well.

Born in Singapore, David and his family had moved to Australia when he was just two-year old. David’s father used to play international cricket for Singapore which inspired him to pursue the game. Released from his rookie contract in 2018, David had no option than to move back to Singapore again. However, a Big Bash League contract with Hobart Hurricanes in 2020 emerged as a game-changer.

For those who don’t know, there are two types of contracts in Australian cricket, i.e., Central and State. While centrally contracted players are paid by CA (Cricket Australia), those under state contracts are paid by their respective states. Additionally, a rookie contract is for players who play in the junior division.

Tim David Was Released From State Rookie Contract 4 Years Before IPL 2022 Auction

Since David was not able to make a mark in Australian cricket, it was the reason behind his release. Even a two-season stint at Perth Scorchers couldn’t witness the best of him. However, moving to Singapore in order to play cricket turned the tables for him. Hence, when he subsequently got the opportunity to play with Hobart, he made optimum use of the same.

Part of Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup squad last year, David spoke to The Sydney Herald about his journey recalling a toughest phase of his life when he wasn’t even getting any support. That being said, a clarity about just wanting to play the T20 format worked wonders for him.

“It’s a tough one because you’re by yourself. There’s not a lot of support for a lot of the time. When I was younger and I got released from the state system, I probably had to find a different way, and I was just fortunate again to have opportunities and try to make the most of those.”

In BBL 2020-21, he scored 279 runs at an incredible strike rate of 152.39. As a finisher, he even won some games. After that season, contracts from various T20 leagues came at a rapid pace for him.

Who All Bid For Tim David During IPL 2022 Auction?

David made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Unsold in the auction, he was called upon as a replacement for New Zealand batter Finn Allen. However, with him playing only one match against Chennai Super Kings that season, he was unsurprisingly not retained by RCB before IPL 2022 mega auction.

With the right-handed batter proving his mettle in other leagues before the next IPL auction, there was a lot of buzz around David probably fetching a hefty amount. As soon as his name was announced for the bidding process, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai all expressed interest in him.

Indians eventually got their main for a whopping INR 8.25 crore. In David, they managed to find a potential replacement for former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard. Apart from the IPL, David also plays for MI Cape Town in SA20 and MI New York in Major League Cricket. Considering his age and big-hitting prowess, David can be rest assured about earning millions of dollars in the future.