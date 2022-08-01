The Hundred squads 2022: The Hundred All Team Squad and Player List

The Hundred squads 2022: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in The Hundred 2022.

The second season of The Hundred is all in readiness of commencing with defending champions Southern Brave set to host Welsh Fire at The Ageas Bowl in the season opener on the day after tomorrow.

Following a successful inaugural season, all the eight teams were allowed to retain up to 10 players before The Hundred Draft 2022 earlier this year.

The Draft process, which was conducted to selected 42 players (25 domestic and 17 overseas) for eight teams, even comprised of ‘Right to Match’ cards and was followed by each team picking two wildcard players each (one domestic and one overseas) before the start of season.

It is noteworthy that all the teams will be playing eight league matches before a short knockout round to find a winner. Apart from playing against all seven teams, each team will lock horns with one team (closest team geographically) twice.

The Hundred squads 2022 (Men’s)

Birmingham Phoenix Team 2022

Matthew Wade, Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Tom Abell, Matthew Fisher, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Henry Brookes, Chris Woakes, Imran Tahir, Tom Helm, Dan Mousley.

Southern Brave squad 2022

Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton, John Weatherley, Dan Moriarty, Jofra Archer, Finn Allen, Michael Hogan, James Fuller.

Trent Rockets squad 2022

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Marchant de Lange, Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Luke Fletcher, Tom Moores, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Daniel Sams, Ben Mike.

London Spirit squad 2022

Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Riley Meredith, Jordon Thompson, Mason Crane, Daw Lawrence, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal, Zac Crawley, Mark Wood, Ben McDermott, Jamie Smith, Nathan Ellis.

Northern Superchargers team

Dwayne Bravo, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis, Wahab Riaz, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Lyth, Luke Wright, Callum Parkinson, Ben Stokes, David Wiese, Ben Raine, Michael Pepper.

Manchester Originals

Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Phil Salt, Daniel Worrall, Matt Parkinson, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Ashton Turner, Richard Gleeson.

Oval Invincibles squad 2022

Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqid Mahmood, Rilee Rossouw, Reece Topley, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter, Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Mohammad Hasnain, Gus Atkinson, Jack Haynes.

Just heard that all matches for @thehundred at The Oval are sold out. Awesome news. Looking forward to the campaign with the Oval Invincibles. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SLnnxk67Xr — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 25, 2022

Welsh Fire Mens squad 2022

Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Jake Ball, Naseem Shah, David Payne, Sam Hain, Leus de Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Jacob Bethell, Josh Cobb, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Noor Ahmad, George Scrimshaw.