“The news shook everyone up”: Jofra Archer remarks how Shane Warne’s untimely death would be a huge loss for the Cricket world

Jofra Archer remarks how Shane Warne’s death news saddened him as he along with scores of people have grown up watching him bowl.

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne’s sudden, untimely death at his villa in Thailand a few days ago had left the entire Cricketing fraternity in utter disbelief and in a state of shock.

Fans and renowned public figures from across the globe took to their respective social media handles to pay their tributes and offer condolences and much needed strength to his family and well wishers.

England speedster Jofra Archer, who has played for the Rajasthan Royals-the Indian Premier League franchise which had lifted the inaugural season title under the leadership of Warne, also expressed his grief on the unfortunate news on Monday.

During an interaction with the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), who roped in Archer for a whooping INR 8 Crore during last month’s mega auction ahead of the imminent IPL season, exclaimed how he, as along with scores of individuals had grown up watching Shane Warne bowl, and how one did not have to meet him to feel saddened by his untimely death.

“The news shook everyone up because we have all grown up watching him bowl. You did not even have to meet him to feel saddened by his passing, so imagine the people who were actually lucky enough to share the same space as him. He is definitely going to be a huge loss for the cricket world,” said Archer.

Boom has gone on to take a fifer, Jof! 😎🔥 Stay tuned for more of Jofra’s chat with us on MI TV 👀🏹#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @JofraArcher @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/beiszeM5de — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 13, 2022

The 26-year-old was roped in by MI despite him announcing his unavailability from the upcoming season of the league due to a still recovering elbow injury.

The English pacer had undergone two surgeries to treat his troubled right elbow, but has assured to play for MI next year during the league’s 16th season.

The Barbados-born cricketer had represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for three seasons since 2018, before he was released last year due to the elbow injury. He played a total of 35 IPL matches, and has picked up 46 wickets at an average of 21.32, at a decent enough economy rate of 7.13 runs per Over for RR.