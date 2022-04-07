“The players had to carry this doll named ‘Pinky’ for 24 hours!”: Siddharth Trivedi reveals what Shane Warne used to do with players coming late to training during IPL 2008

Shane Warne used to give punishment to the players who used to come late to training during IPL 2008 with Rajasthan Royals.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets.

He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game.

Shane Warne had a very close connection with Rajasthan Royals. Under Warne, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the IPL. Warne scalped 57 wickets for the Royals at an economy of 7.27. He played as a player for four years, and he was later associated as a brand ambassador and mentor of the club.

Siddharth Trivedi reveals the punishment given by Shane Warne

Youtube channel “Sports Yaari” created a documentary on IPL 2008 after the passing of Shane Warne, where the players of the 2008 team shared their experiences.

Pakistan’s keeper Kamran Akmal shared that Shane Warne asked Yusuf Pathan and Ravindra Jadeja to come to the hotel on their foot. Former Indian pacer Siddharth Trivedi also added to that point and revealed one more punishment that Shane Warne used to give.

Former Rajasthan Royals pacer Siddharth Trivedi leaves India, set to play for USA He is Leading Wicket taker for Rajasthan Royals in IPL — ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) June 16, 2021

Trivedi revealed that the players who used to come late to training had to carry a doll names “Pinky” everywhere for the next 24 hours.

“Another punishment was that whoever was late to the team meetings had to carry this doll named ‘Pinky’ for 24 hours!,” Siddharth Trivedi revealed.

“The player had to carry the doll everywhere; in the team meetings, meet-and-greet with sponsors, everywhere!.”

Siddharth Trivedi was a proper underdog in the IPL 2008 for the Rajasthan Royals. He scalped 13 wickets in the tournament and bowled some really economical spells during the campaign. Nobody expected Rajasthan to win the title in 2008, but they proved everyone wrong.