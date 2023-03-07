The Wanderers pitch report: Johannesburg Stadium pitch report for South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Test

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is set to host the second test of the 2-match series between South Africa and the West Indies. South Africa won the first Test, and they would be looking to win the series, whereas West Indies would want to end the series on level terms.

South Africa won the first Test, where the pacers of the side were on fire. The team will miss the services of their ace pacer Anrich Norjte, who has been released from the squad as a precaution. However, the batting of the side has to improve, apart from Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar, all the other batters struggled in the last match.

West Indies lost the first match, and the batters of the side were disappointing yet again. The pace attack of the side looks great, but if the batters won’t complement them, it is of no use.

The Wanderers pitch report

Just like any other South African track, the Wanderers in Johannesburg is also a place where the pacers will enjoy their time out there in the middle. A fresh track is expected in this match, and the pacers of both sides can take advantage of the conditions.

There is a good amount of bounce on this track, and this will stay throughout the course of the match. With the new ball, the bowlers will be able to swing the ball as well, whereas, with the old ball, shorter deliveries will be used. A tall pacer like Marco Jansen will be licking his lips to bowl here.

All the top-5 wicket-takers are pacers here, which states the nature of this track. The average first-innings score here is 310 runs, whereas the average fourth-innings score is 208 runs. It is clear that batting in the last innings won’t be easy and both captains would be looking to bat upon winning the toss.