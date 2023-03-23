MS Dhoni, Whose Net Worth is INR 1,030 Crore, was once Fined 75% Match Fees for Elbowing Mustafizur Rahman

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is called ‘Captain Cool’ for his calm nature on the field. However, there had been some instances when even Dhoni showed his aggressive side. One such incident happened during the first ODI of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh in 2015.

Bangladesh has always been a very tough team in their home conditions, and they scored 307 runs in the first ODI batting first. The pitch was not that great for batting, and the score was a challenging one. Bangladesh’s pacer Mustafizur Rahman was making his debut in that match.

It was the same series where Rahman proved his class to the world. However, he was involved in a couple of controversial incidents in his debut match. During India’s chase, Rahman came in the way of current Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was trying to take a run. Sharma was quite agitated over Rahman’s actions.

MS Dhoni was once Fined 75% Match Fees for Elbowing Mustafizur Rahman

Dhoni came on to bat after India lost their fourth wicket in the form of batter Ajinkya Rahane. Out of four, two wickets were taken by Rahman only. When Dhoni was batting, Rahman tried to come in Dhoni’s way too, but the former captain just elbowed the young pacer. The impact was so much that Rahman fell straight to the ground.

When M S Dhoni taught Mustafizur a lesson he’ll never forget 😉😅🔥

Saw this & just had to share it –

E N J O Y ⚡👊🇮🇳 https://t.co/uV1RCvQGaP pic.twitter.com/j0MH6Fk4PW — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 29, 2021

Dhoni had managed to score just five runs in the match. The incident was not taken lightly by match referee Andy Pycroft. Pycroft along with umpires Rod Tucker and Enamul Haque Moni summoned the trio of Dhoni, Ravi Shastri (Team India Director) and Biswarup Dey (Team India director).

However, Dhoni’s clean previous record saved him from serious punishment. It was considered a Level-2 offense, and Dhoni was fined 75% of his match fee. Bangladesh won the match by 79 runs and Rahman was the Man of the Match for taking five wickets.

This was not the only time when Dhoni lost his cool. During IPL 2019, Dhoni stepped onto the field to confront the umpires in Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in Jaipur.

Mustafizur Rahman won the Man of the Series award

Rahman was at his very best in the series, and he won the Man of the Series award as well. He was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, where he scalped 13 wickets in three matches at an economy of 5.11. He scalped a couple of five-wicket hauls in the series.

The hosts won the three-match ODI series by 2-1, where they won the opening two ODIs. Dhoni scored 121 runs in the series at an average of 40.33 and was the fourth-highest run-scorer of the series.