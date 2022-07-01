India England Test match broadcast channel: IND vs ENG Test broadcast channel in India 2022

India England Test match broadcast channel: The SportsRush brings you the broadcast details of the England vs India Birmingham test.

The much-anticipated test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is set to start in a few hours. Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the Indian team in the absence of their regular captain Rohit Sharma. He will become the first pacer since Kapil Dev to lead India in a test.

The English team have already announced their playing eleven for the match, and they have just made a solitary change from their last win against New Zealand. James Anderson is fit to play, and he will be replacing Jamie Overton in the playing eleven. Zak Crawley has retained his place despite recent failures.

Team India currently leads 2-1 in the series, and a draw or win for them will seal the series for the side. However, this English team is flying high under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

India England Test match broadcast channel

The Birmingham Test between England and India will be televised in different languages in India. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the series, and the match will be shown in different languages on multiple channels of the same.

Sony Six will broadcast the match in English commentary, Sony Ten 3 will do the same in Hindi commentary, whereas Sony Ten 4 will cater to the Tamil & Telugu audience. In English, there are some prominent names like Harsha Bhogle, Michael Atherton, etc, whereas the Hindi commentary team also has some promising names.

On the digital platform, the fans can watch the match on the Sony Liv website and application. There will be an option to watch the match in multiple languages there as well.

The streaming of this match will be shared with Prasar Bharati as well, so the match will be telecasted live on Doordarshan for the free-to-air audience. Doordarshan also confirmed the news on their social media handles.