“Absolutely no place for it in the game”: Ben Stokes condemns racism incident with Indian fans during Edgbaston Test

A racism incident happened during the Edgbaston test with the Indian fans, and Ben Stokes has condemned the incident.

The Birmingham Test between England and India was a thrilling affair where the English team chased a record target against India to level the series. Jonny Bairstow won the player of the match award for scoring dual hundreds in the match. However, one racism incident during the match highlighted the game for a bad reason.

A portion of the Indian fans was racially abused during the match, and they went on Twitter to express their issue. They revealed that a section of the stadium was racially abusing them, and even when they complained the same to the stewards, they did not take any kind of action.

Even the England Cricket Ground acknowledged the issue, and they issued a statement where they said that they will take necessary action on the issue.

Ben Stokes condemns the racism incident during Edgbaston test

English captain Ben Stokes has condemned the racism incident that happened with the Indian fans during the Edgbaston test. he said that he is happy with what happened on the pitch, and insists that there is no place for racism in the game. Stokes also asked the fans to have a brilliant time during the white-ball series.

“Amazing week on the pitch but really disappointed to hear reports of racist abuse at Edgbaston. Absolutely no place for it in the game. Hope all the fans at the white-ball series have a brilliant time and create a party atmosphere. That’s what cricket’s about!!,” Ben Stokes tweeted.

Amazing week on the pitch but really disappointed to hear reports of racist abuse at Edgbaston. Absolutely no place for it in the game. Hope all the fans at the white-ball series have a brilliant time and create a party atmosphere. That’s what cricket’s about!! — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 7, 2022

Stokes has been rested from the T20I series against India to get some deserved rest for the ODI series. He has been through a lot of injuries in the last year, and the ODI game against Pakistan in July 2021 was his last white-ball game. After the disappointing Ashes, he missed the IPL 2022 to focus on his red-ball game.