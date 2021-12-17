World Test Championship points table: What is England team position in World Test Championship points table 2021-2023; how many points has England lost till now?

What is England team position in World Test Championship points table 2021-2023 after being fined for slow over rate in first Ashes Test?

The Australian Cricket team is marching forward handsomely and has dominated the Ashes 2021-22 series so far with the second Test underway at The Adelaide Oval.

England, on the contrary, after being handed a heavy drubbing by the Aussies in the first Test at The Gabba, Brisbane within four days, are yet again forced to play the catch-up game after the Aussies posted 473/9 d in their first innings.

With plenty to ponder upon in the ongoing Test already, bruise from The Gabba Test has surfaced yet again.

England had not only lost The Gabba Test by 9 wickets, but were also docked with 5 World Test Championship (WTC) points for maintaining a slow Over-rate during the course of the Test.

To add to their already existing green woes, the ICC have now stated that England were actually 8 Overs short (instead of 5 Overs initially) and hence would be fined with 3 more WTC points to further slip down on the WTC points table for the 2021-23 cycle.

For those unaware, as per the ICC release post the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, a team is fined one point each for an Over short. “As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is docked one point for each over short,” the ICC release read.

The England players were also fined with 100 per cent of their match fees post the slow Over-rate offence. Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel charges players 20% of their match fee for every over the team falls short on.

“England were eight overs short (not five overs short as previously announced) but were only fined 100 per cent of their match fee due to the limit. However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the actual number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions, hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short”, the ICC release read.

Thus England, who had slipped down to the 6th position after being docked 5 points initially in the WTC points table, have further slipped one more position down to 7th after losing a total of 10 WTC points for slow Over-rate offence.

England and India were docked two points each for the same reason after the first Test at Nottingham during India’s tour to England in August.

With one win, three losses and a total of 15 percentage points, England are currently placed at the second-last spot, just above Bangladesh at 8th.