“They destroyed us in the World Cup”: Matthew Wade shares Australia’s turning point during ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Matthew Wade has revealed how the T20 World Cup defeat against England destroyed the side and changed their approach in T20s.

Perth’s Optus Stadium will host the 1st T20I of Australia vs England T20I series. This will be the 1st T20I match between both sides since the 2021 T20 World Cup. England dominated Australia at the Dubai International Stadium last time around.

Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup, and they lost just a single match in their whole campaign, and it was against England. England just tore apart the batting lineup of Australia in that game and bundled them for just 125 runs. In the end, England won by 8 wickets in just 11.4 overs.

In that match, Australia took a punt of playing just 6 batters and rested Mitchell Marsh. After the defeat, they corrected the mistake and went on to win the World Cup. They are still continuing the method of playing 7 specialist batters in their playing 11 since then.

Matthew Wade shares Australia’s turning point during ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade has said that the defeat against England in the World Cup was a turning point for the Australian side. Wade insists that the defeat destroyed the side, and they changed their approach of playing the T20Is.

“They destroyed us in the World Cup, It was probably a turning point for the way we go about playing T20,” Wade told ABC Radio.

Wade added that now the Australian team always plays with 7 batters, and they have stuck to the same formula since winning the T20 World Cup. He insists that the team has now got a lot of power under their Arsenal, and they back themselves to chase or score any kind of total.

“We had to start to go a little bit harder, especially towards the top and then back-end it with seven batters. We stuck to that formula after they destroyed us in the World Cup.

“We’ve got seven batters now – we played six batters for a long time … but now we’ve got the power and we’ve got the depth of batting that I think you need to go with a team like England.”