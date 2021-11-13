“They fight and scrap in every situation”: Aaron Finch aware of New Zealand challenge in 2021 T20 World Cup final

Aaron Finch: The Australian captain will be leading his team for the first time in a final match of an ICC tournament.

Wicket-keeper batter Devon Conway’s absence in the ICC T20 World Cup final will doubtlessly be a disadvantage for New Zealand. Having said that, Australia captain Aaron Finch is of the opinion that Conway’s replacement will be a “really big challenge” despite the former’s consistency.

“[Devon] Conway has been such a consistent player for them. He plays spin really well through those middle overs so that will be a big loss. But they have a really good squad and whoever they bring in for that role will still be a really big challenge,” Finch told the reporters on the even of the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Conway, 30, broke his hand while punching his bat after getting out in the semi-final against England earlier this week. In the six matches that he played in his maiden World Cup, Conway scored 129 runs at an average and strike rate of 32.25 and 108.40 respectively which included useful contributions against spinners in the middle overs.

Aaron Finch aware of New Zealand challenge in 2021 T20 World Cup final

Finch, who had led Australia to a 2-3 series defeat in New Zealand earlier this year, is well-versed with the challenge which the Black Caps will possess in front of his team on Sunday. Unlike New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Finch will be leading his team for the first time in a final of an ICC tournament.

New Zealand, who are known for their disciplined execution of plans, earned praise from Finch. Furthermore, Finch also highlighted New Zealand’s fielding skills in addition to Williamson’s potency as a captain.

“Any time you play New Zealand you know how great a contest it’s going to be. They’re so disciplined in all three facets of their game. Their fielding is outstanding and they are a team you have to be on for all 40 overs if you’re going to get over the line.

“They are really well led by Kane [Williamson] and regardless of how they’re going they seem to hang around for long enough in any kind of contest and wear you down. They fight and scrap in every situation and they’re a great side,” Finch added.