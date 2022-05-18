“They were bowling pretty well when they were left out”: Nasser Hussain backs the selection of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in England test team

Nasser Hussain has backed the selection of pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the England’s test squad for New Zealand series.

ECB finally announced their first test squad under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Ben Stokes earlier confirmed that Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be a part of the English setup and both of them are re-called back in the side.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad were dropped from the West Indies after England’s poor performance in the Ashes 2021-22. Apart from James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts and Harry Brook have also been called up in the side.

Nasser Hussain backs the selection of James Anderson and Stuart Broad

Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain has backed the selection of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the English test squad. On SkySports, Nasser Hussain said that the addition of Anderson and Broad was inevitable in the team.

Nasser insists that the form of Stuart Broad and James Anderson was pretty well when they were dropped from the team. He notably called the form of James Anderson exceptional when he was dropped.

“I think it was inevitable anyway, where the other bowlers are injured or not, they are England’s greatest ever bowlers,” Nasser Hussain said on SkySports.

“They were bowling pretty well when they were left out, infact exceptionally well in the case of James Anderson.”

“They’ve got a lot of experience and a lot to give to this England side yet.” Nasser Hussain shares his thoughts the England squad announcement as Broad and Anderson return and Brook and Potts receive their first call ups 🔊 pic.twitter.com/dV4yqj0HQm — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 18, 2022

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been playing in the County Championship for Lancashire and Nottinghamshire, respectively. Hussain said that they could have rotated both of them, but still it is the right thing to have Anderson and Broad with the Duke’s ball.

“Anderson is in form with Lancashire, Stuart Broad has played a couple of games for Nottinghamshire. I think it’s absolutely the right thing to do,” Nasser Hussain said on SkySports.

“I’d there were other bowlers available, you could have rotated them a fraction. I think it’s absolutely the right thing to do to have Anderson and Broad with that Duke’s ball ready to go.”