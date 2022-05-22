“Things will change soon”: Nitish Rana remains optimistic for India comeback post missing out on squad for South Africa T20Is

Nitish Rana remains optimistic for India comeback after missing out on team India squad for the five-match T20I series versus South Africa.

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, the BCCI on Sunday, went for a decent enough mix of youth and experience while announcing an 18-member team India squad.

Along with the aforementioned players and the injury-marred Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and Ravindra Jadeja’s absence as well, the likes of expected names in Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin (to name a few), have also failed to make the cut.

With KL Rahul set to lead the squad, the selectors have decided to hand call-ups to Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik as well after some notable performers in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL.

Moreover, Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh, and Jammu and Kashmir express pacer Umran Malik, have earned their maiden call-up to the national side after impressive performances in IPL 2022 as well.

Nitish Rana remains optimistic for India comeback

Failing to find his name in the team India squad as well, the KKR southpaw batter Nitish Rana, perhaps a tad disappointment over his selection snub, took to his social media handle to express his optimism to make a return back to the Indian limited-Overs side.

Things will change soon 🇮🇳🧿 — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) May 22, 2022

Rana had played a total of two T20Is and an ODI against Sri Lanka last year, when the BCCI had sent a second-string side under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan to play the limited Overs series against Sri Lanka.

However, while he could only collect 15 runs off the two T20Is, he was Out at the score of 7, in the only ODI he played at the RPS Stadium in Colombo.

As far as the ongoing IPL 2022 is concerned, the southpaw batter ended the season as KKR’s second-highest runs getter with 361 runs across 14 innings, at an average of 27.76 with the help of a couple of half-centuries.