“This is not how I want to play”: Joe Root recalls Mitchell Johnson’s extraordinary performance in Ashes 2013-14

Joe Root has recalled the incredible performance of Mitchell Johnson in the Ashes 2013-14 ahead of the away Ashes in Australia next month.

The Ashes is one of the most intriguing cricket series, where two traditional rivals face each other. Some people in Australia and England rates the Ashes urn over World Cups. Ashes 2021 is set to begin in Australia in December 2021, where Brisbane will host the first test.

Australia hosted the Ashes in 2013-14 as well, which is regarded as the most one-sided series of all time. Joe Root in a recent interview with Guardian Sports has recalled the memory of the same.

England arrived for the 2013-14 Ashes in Australia with 13 games unbeaten. They defeated Australia in the last Ashes by 3-0, whereas they were holding the urn for more than 1500 days.

But, the way Australia thrashed England was completely unexpected. Australia won the series 5-0, but the margins of defeat were even more extraordinary. They won the first test by 381 runs, second by 218 runs, third by 150 runs, fourth by 8 wickets, and fourth by 281 runs. England lost all 100 wickets in the series, and this is a record.

Warner was the highest run-scorer of the series with 523 runs, whereas all the other top-7 batter were also Aussies.

Australia regain the Ashes.#OnThisDay in 2013 🙌 What do you remember most from that series? pic.twitter.com/7wL8T2goTO — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2019

Joe Root on Mitchell Johnson in Ashes 2013-14

However, the series will be described as Mitchell Johnson’s Ashes. He was on fire in the series, where he took 37 wickets at an average of 13.97. Ryan Harris scalped 22 wickets (2nd highest), whereas Broad scalped 21 (3rd highest).

On his birthday, a look back at Mitchell Johnson’s numbers in the 2013-14 #Ashes: 🧢 Five games

☝️ 37 wickets

🅰️ 13.97 average The second-highest wicket-taker in the series was 15 scalps behind him. Ridiculous 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rf1WW1MDUU — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2020



Joe Root, English test captain, has recalled the fear of Mitchell Johnson in a recent interview. Ahead of the Ashes 2021, Root gave an interview to Guardian sports.

“Some of the balls Johnson bowled, what separates it from other difficult passages of play was within that you found yourself playing shots you didn’t expect.”

“Your body would do things you’ve spent your whole career training not to.”

“In my first innings at Brisbane, first ball, I had a massive drive, thick edge for three. Second ball another massive drive. And I’m thinking, ‘what am I doing?’ This is not how I want to play.”

“I looked behind and there are five slips, I know exactly what he’s trying to do, how he’s going to get me out. Next ball bouncer. Next ball massive drive caught at third slip.”

“And I’m walking off thinking everything I’ve done within that innings is exactly how I don’t want to play my cricket.”