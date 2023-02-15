“This is planned”: Fans suspect The Shoaib Akhtar Show to be scripted as Nida Yasir fails to answer simple questions

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is all systems go to make his debut on an OTT platform. Although Akhtar has a personality of making an appearance in a movie or a web-series but that isn’t happening as of now.

Akhtar, however, will be hosting a chat show named “The Shoaib Akhtar Show” in his first-ever appearance on an OTT platform named UrfuFlix.

First announced by the platform itself a handful of days ago, The Shoaib Akhtar Show will run parallel to “The Malik Mirza Show”, hosted by popular husband-wife duo of veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik and legendary India Tennis player Sania Mirza on the same platform.

Set to release on February 17 (Friday), The Shoaib Akhtar Show is expected to be a humourous talk show which will feature various public figures as guests. Knowing Akhtar’s communication skills through his YouTube channel, fans around the world should brace themselves for quite a lot of entertaining content coming their way in the days to come.

Fans suspect The Shoaib Akhtar Show to be scripted as Nida Yasir fails to answer simple questions

The first instance of jocularity from The Shoaib Akhtar Show has already been revealed by UrduFlix in what has become a viral video across social media platforms. With model-actor-host Nida Yasir as one of the two guests in one of the episodes of the show, fans can’t help themselves than be amazed with respect to the guest’s lack of common sense.

In fact, some fans didn’t even shy away from suspecting the sequence to be scripted perhaps to aid the show in gaining some mileage days before its release. The video clip witnessed a clueless Yasir failing to answer simple questions like when Pakistan had won the World Cups in 1992 and 2009.

Koi itna bhi samajhdaar kaise hosakta hai. Matlab kaise. Kabhi kabhi lagta hai nida prank karti hai hamesha. Matlab seriously kaise. — Muhammad Ali Imtiaz Rajput (@Ali13MA) February 14, 2023

I think this is planned, — Shahid (@ishahid__) February 15, 2023

Thats scripted mannnn wrna koi itna Bewakoof kese ho skta hai??? — کائنات مغل (@Kainat_F_mughal) February 15, 2023

Although it can be normal for anyone to not remember a team’s World Cup victories, Yasir’s inability to hear both the questions properly has converted the video into an archetype meme material.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s two World Cup victories in 1992 and 2009 had come in the ODI (under Imran Khan) and T20I (under Younis Khan) formats respectively. It is worth a mention that Pakistan also ended up as runner-up during ICC World Cup 1999 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022 under Wasim Akram and Babar Azam respectively.

Additionally, Pakistan are currently the defending champions of ICC Champions Trophy after defeating India by a massive margin of 180 runs at The Oval over half-a-decade ago.