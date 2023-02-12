"This is what happens...": Sachin Tendulkar's amusing take on Viral video of boundary catch in tennis-ball match

Tennis-ball tournaments in cricket have a charm of their own. The level of some of these local tournaments have upped to an extent where a winning team get a prize money amounting to lakhs and star performers of the tournament return home with gifts such as a bike or even a car, in rare cases.

Albeit in a leisure manner in some situations, the best part about these tournaments is providing ample opportunities to cricket enthusiasts. Not in an opulent way though, such tournaments also aid local cricketers in earning some money.

Furthermore, if one is capable enough to leave a mark, such a player can also qualify to play at a higher, more competitive and, most importantly, professional level. Punjab’s Ramesh Kumar getting a bid from Kolkata Knight Riders during Indian Premier League 2022 auction is a prime example of the same.

Sachin Tendulkar’s amusing take on Viral video of boundary catch in tennis-ball match

It was only this morning that a video from a tennis-ball tournament started to the rounds across social media platforms. The 20-second viral video sees a fielder attempting a sensational catch at deep mid-wicket boundary.

Taking inspiration from what is referred to as a “Bicycle kick” in football, the fielder successfully executes the same to lob the ball to the long-on fielder, who completes the catch eventually. The athletic skill on display made the video worthy to do the rounds among not just fans but also international cricketers.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took notice of the same on Twitter to react amusingly stating the benefit of a cricketer who also knows how to play football. “This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!!,” read Tendulkar’s tweet.

This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!! ⚽️ 🏏 😂 https://t.co/IaDb5EBUOg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023

Other than Tendulkar, former England captain Michael Vaughan and New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham also couldn’t resist themselves from sharing their opinion on the video.

Surely the greatest catch of all time … 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZJFp1rbZ3B — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 12, 2023

Was it out?

Having said that, it is worth mentioning that the catch would’ve surely been resulted in a “not out” decision had it happened in a match with all the state-of-the-art broadcasting team. Although the fielder ensured that his first point of contact with the ball was inside the playing area, his left foot appeared to be touching the ground when his right foot kicked the ball to his teammate.