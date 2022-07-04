Tickets.Edgbaston free entry Day 5: How to book free tickets for ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Tickets.Edgbaston free entry Day 5: The rescheduled 5th Test match at Edgbaston will enter into an intriguing final day’s play on Tuesday.

During the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, team India had an ordinary outing with the bat as they were bundled up for 245 in their second innings, and thus handing the Ben Stokes-led side a target of 378 runs in the fourth innings.

While India would have liked to hand the hosts a much stiffer target, the latter would still have to notch-up their highest-ever run chase in Test Cricket, and the second-highest in England.

Staying true to their new ‘Baz Ball‘ approach towards Test Cricket, the English opening batting pair of Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) raced off to stitch together a 107-run stand in mere 21.4 Overs.

With the pair threatening to take the game away from the visitors, team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah picked up back-to-back wickets before and after the lunch break, to roar back into the contest. A mix-up between Joe Root and Lees a few moments after the fall of the second wicket, led to the latter getting run-out, much to the delight of team India and their fans.

With England requiring some 200 more runs (at the time of writing) with the in-form Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow at the crease, the Edgbaston Stadium management has announced a free entry for fans on Day 5, with the match hanging right in the balance for both the teams.

5th day (Tomorrow) free again at Edgbaston! Following the lead from Trent Bridge & Headingley, yet they’d love a small donation to the @bobwillisfund as well which is (I reckon) is a great idea. 👏👏👏 — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) July 4, 2022

“With limited play expected and a thrilling finish in store, we wanted to open our doors and offer the opportunity to watch Test cricket at Edgbaston to as many people as possible, perhaps even for the first time,” remarked Warwickshire CEO Stuart Cain as more than 90,000 people have already marked their presence in the four days of the ongoing Test match.

The online ticket booking has already commenced from 05:00 pm (local time) onwards, and the interested fans can book the same by clicking here.

Post clicking on the above link, one will need to select the area and the preferred seat, and only a maximum of four seats will be available to an individual.

As for the ones who have already purchased tickets for Day Five, their tickets are still valid and will receive an automatic refund back to the original payment method.