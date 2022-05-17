Tim David IPL auction price 2022: Tim David national team which country player

Tim David IPL auction price: The batter from Mumbai Indians played his career-best Indian Premier League knock tonight.

During the 65th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians lost their 10th match of the season despite batter Tim David’s career-best innings.

Chasing a 194-run target, a 95-run opening partnership between captain Rohit Sharma (48) and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan (43) was an apt foundation laid by their openers.

However, them losing four wickets in five overs harmed their progress. Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 15th over, needing 71 runs from 35 balls was a tailor-made situation for David to excel in. While the 26-year old player did excel on a personal level, he failed to convert an individual performance into a victory for his team.

Needing 45 runs in the last three overs, David hit as many as four sixes off Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T. Natarajan to turn the tables. David, who scored 46 (18) with the help of three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 255.55, was run-out in the same over to hand an advantage to the opposition.

MI, who needed 19 runs in two overs, lost by three runs after Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an outstanding wicket-maiden in the 19th over.

Tim David IPL auction price

Born in Singapore and having represented them in 14 T20Is since 2019, David is eligible to play for Australia as well. A primary reason why David had to play international cricket for the country of his birth was lack of opportunities at Perth Scorchers a few years ago.

David, who had left Singapore to live in Australia in his childhood itself, might well be playing international cricket for them in the near future. Considering the manner in which David has been dominating the T20 circuit lately, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that a national Australian call-up is round the corner for this hard-hitting right-hand batter.

There was never any doubt about Tim David’s abilities. He made his way into the IPL after proving himself in other major leagues. But why did the RCB and MI setups initially think that he isn’t good enough? Really interested to know.#MIvSRH — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 17, 2022

In what is his second IPL season, David was bought by Mumbai for a whopping INR 8.25 crore. Having registered himself in the price category of INR 40 lakh, David had invited interest from Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals before Indians made the successful bid during IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.