Tim Southee test wickets: Best bowling figures of Tim Southee in tests

Tim Southee test wickets: New Zealand pacer has been the backbone for the Blackcaps in the last few years with the ball.

The bowling lineup of New Zealand helped the side to make a comeback in the first test against England at the Lord’s in London. New Zealand won the toss, but they managed to score just 132 runs in the first innings, courtesy of some incredible bowling from Matty Potts and James Anderson.

England started the innings on a brilliant note, but the bowling line-up of New Zealand again proved their class. Led by Tim Southee, the Kiwi bowlers bowled out England for just 141 runs in the first innings. Tim Southee took four wickets with the ball, whereas Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme took three, two and one wickets, respectively.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has been one of the best prolific red ball bowlers in the world. Southee, who emerged into the scene in the 2008 U19 World Cup has been a vital cog of the New Zealand bowling lineup. The new-ball bowler made his test debut against England in Napier in 2008.

Tim Southee has scalped 338 test wickets in 85 matches at a brilliant average of 28.19. He has scalped 14 5-wicket halls and 18 4-wicket halls in his career. He is the 3rd highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in tests after Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori.

BOWLED’IM! After hitting Tim Southee for a four, Stuart Broad tries the same again but is bowled out ❌ 📺 Watch Day Two of #ENGvsNZ first Test LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket pic.twitter.com/025MEJEfi8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 3, 2022

He has formed an incredible partnership with left-arm pacer Trent Boult in the last few years for the Blackcaps. Southee won the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal at the New Zealand Cricket Awards for his consistent performances in the 2020-21 season.

Tim Southee registered his best test figures against India in 2012 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. He scalped 7 wickets by conceding just 64 runs in the first innings. Southee took the prestigious wickets of Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.