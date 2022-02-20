“Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in”: Ravi Shastri asserts his stand before Sourav Ganguly over Wriddhiman Saha’s WhatsApp chat disclosure with a journalist

Ravi Shastri asserts his stand before Sourav Ganguly asking the latter to address Saha’s WhatsApp chat revelation with a journalist.

It has barely been 24 hours since India’s senior wicketkeeper- batter Wriddhiman Saha revealed a one-sided WhatsApp chat with a ‘respected’ journalist, post his selection snub for the imminent home Test series against Sri Lanka.

With the messages reflective of perceived threat and disrespect to Saha, several fans and former cricketers including the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha have expressed their anger on the same while requesting the Bengal wicketkeeper to disclose the identity of the journalist.

Now, taking cognizance of the seriousness of the power abuse on the part of the journalist in question, former India batter and head coach Ravi Shastri has also jumped in to address the same via his social media handle.

Ravi Shastri asserts his stand before Sourav Ganguly

Shastri, while expressing his shock at the threatening messages sent by the journalist, took to his social media handle to state that it is high time that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly dives into the matter, as the ‘blatant position abuse’ has been happening too frequently with the Indian Cricket team.

He further exclaimed that Ganguly should find out the person who has an interest in every Cricketer, while hailing the 37-year-old keeper as the ultimate team man.

Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that’s happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS https://t.co/gaRyfYVCrs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2022

It is noteworthy at the same time, that Saha had also expressed his disappointment on Ganguly during an interaction with a reputed Daily, a few hours before he furnished the WhatsApp chat details.

As per the veteran wicketkeeper, following his half-century knock against New Zealand during the Kanpur Test in November 2021, the BCCI President had assured him a spot in the Test squad as long as he is at the board’s helm of affairs.