TNPL 2022 Live Telecast in India on which channel: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 where to watch

TNPL 2022 Live Telecast: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022.

The first match of the sixth season of Tamil Nadu Premier League will be played between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings in Tirunelveli tonight. Defending champions, Super Gillies will be defending a TNPL title for the third time (second time in a row).

The 39-day tournament will be played across four cities namely Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem. The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, won’t be hosting any TNPL 2022 match due to renovation work going on over there.

Eight participating teams will face the remaining seven teams once each in the league stage. 28 league stage matches will be followed by four Indian Premier League-style playoffs to find the winner of TNPL 2022.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 All Team Squads

Busy with the national squad, senior Tamil Nadu players in Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik will be missing the first part of this season. While veteran batter Murali Vijay will be making a return to competitive cricket after more than two years, the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan will be among IPL 2022 players who will be taking part in TNPL 2022.

TNPL 2022 Live Telecast in India on which channel

Much like IPL 2022, the ever-reliable Star Sports Network will be broadcasting Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 in India. Star might not have made arrangements with respect to a vast number of channels like in the IPL but they still have a couple of channels for this tournament.

Interested fans must note that they will be able to watch TNPL 2022 matches on Star Sports 1/1HD and Star Sports Tamil/Tamil HD. Star will be televising both afternoon and night TNPL 2022 matches on these channels.

.@TNPremierLeague is back! 🥳 Get ready to enjoy the LIVE action from @supergillies vs @NRKTNPL. 🤩 Shriram Capital #TNPL2022 | June 23, 7:15 PM | Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Tamil pic.twitter.com/TcSetp8Lds — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 21, 2022

As far as the online users are concerned, there is no official confirmation as to which streaming platform will stream TNPL 2022. In the past, Disney+Hotstar used to stream TNPL with a paid subscription.

Date – 23/06/2022 (Thursday) – 31/07/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 03:15 PM and 07:15 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1HD and Star Sports Tamil/Tamil HD (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).