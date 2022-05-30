“To win the World Cup for India no matter what”: Hardik Pandya reveals winning 2022 T20 World Cup as topmost priority after lifting IPL 2022 title for Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya reveals winning 2022 T20 World Cup is his next goal in line after a successful maiden IPL campaign for GT in IPL 2022.

A fairytale campaign for the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League only came to an end after they lifted their maiden IPL title, in only their debut appearance by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets in the night of the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Marking a return back from injury, Pandya led Gujarat from the front, as not only did he end the season as the franchise’s highest run-getter – with 487 runs at an average of 44.27, but also earned the ‘Player of the Final’ award, courtesy of a fiery all-round performance with both bat and the ball.

Moreover, while GT coach Ashish Nehra went on to become the first Indian coach to lift an IPL trophy, Pandya became only the third captain in history to bag the ‘player of the match’ award in an IPL grand finale.

Hardik Pandya reveals winning 2022 T20 World Cup is his next goal

After the title triumph yesterday, the flamboyant Indian all-rounder, who has also made a return back to the Indian T20I side set to face South Africa next, is in no mood to invite complacency.

The 2022 T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in Australia in November, will be the next big ICC assignment that team India would participate in, and the 28-year-old has his eyes set straight to lift that title as well.

“Absolutely to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens,” he said. “I am going to give it everything I have. Always been that kind of guy, to put the team first. For me the goal will be simple: to make sure my team gets it the most.

“Playing for India has always been a kind of dream come true no matter how many games I have played. It has always been a pleasure for me to represent the country. The kind of love and support I have got it is only from the Indian team’s point of view.

“Long term, short term, I want to win the World Cup no matter what happens,” he remarked post the IPL victory.

Team India failed to make it through to the knock-out stage during the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai after suffering back-to-back losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in their initial two fixtures.

In fact, while team India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007, their last ICC title was the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England – both under the captaincy of former skipper MS Dhoni.