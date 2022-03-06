Tomorrow weather Rawalpindi Day 4: What is the weather of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for PAK vs AUS Test?

Tomorrow weather Rawalpindi: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for first PAK vs AUS Test.

Pakistan might have started to play international cricket at home but the pitch for the ongoing first Test match against Australia reminds one of them playing Test cricket in the UAE. Such is the flatness of the surface at the Pindi Cricket Stadium that there still doesn’t appear a way for bowlers to dictate terms.

With only six batters (including a run-out) dismissed across three days and 235 overs in the match so far, neither Pakistan nor Australia have emerged as the favourites in Rawalpindi. It is due to the same reason that former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez had taken to social media platform Twitter to express disappointment with respect to the “show and dead” nature of the pitch.

Slow & dead pitch.. above all low intent so far fading out chances of result in this historic test match. One team have to play very poorly to give a result in this test match. Result oriented cricket is the future of Test cricket not dead drawn games please 🙏 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 5, 2022

Australia, who have eight wickets in hand, are trailing Pakistan by 205 runs in the first innings. The only possible way for this match to witness a result is at least one batting collapse. Expect players to participate in a dull draw in the remaining couple of days in the absence of one.

Tomorrow weather Rawalpindi Day 4

The probability of a draw further increases when the weather is taken into consideration for the next two days. Speaking particularly for Day 4, AccuWeather predicts a 34% rain during the morning session in Rawalpindi.

While the weather will remain on the cooler side throughout the day, rain probability decreases significantly to single digit figures post the first session. While rain might eat up some overs on a Monday morning, a change in climate might end up assisting the bowlers. Having said that, even if rain fails to bring back the bowlers into the match, a long toiling day awaits the Pakistani bowlers.

Hourly Rawalpindi weather today

10:00 AM – 16 degree (Cool).

11:00 AM – 17 degree (Pleasant).

12:00 PM – 18 degree (Pleasant).

01:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

02:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

03:00 PM – 20 degree (Pleasant).

04:00 PM – 20 degree (Pleasant).

05:00 PM – 19 degree (Pleasant).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Pleasant).