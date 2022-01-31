Top scorer in PSL 2022: Who has scored most runs in PSL 7?

Top scorer in PSL 2022: The opening batter from Multan Sultans has surpassed his counterpart from Lahore Qalandars.

During the seventh match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans in Karachi, Multan Sultans opening batter Shan Masood scored his fifth PSL half-century to propel his team to 174/4 in 20 overs.

Put in to bat first by Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Masood hit the first balls of the first two overs for boundaries before witnessing his in-form captain Mohammad Rizwan (0) walking back to the pavilion without scoring a run.

Having waited till as late as the eighth over before showing first signs of aggression in the form of a four and six off Quetta all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, it was in the 12th over that the southpaw completed a 38-ball half-century.

Masood’s innings once again experienced a roadblock before the arrival of the last five overs. Masood, who hit consecutive sixes off Iftikhar Ahmed in the 16th over, hit a four and a six off Sohail Tanvir on the next delivery.

It was in the penultimate over that Masood was dismissed whilst wanting to attack Gladiators fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain. Having scored an impact-generating 88 (58) with the help of six fours and four sixes, 32-year old Masood registered a career-best score in the tournament despite missing out on a second T20 century.

Hasnain, who had also dismissed Rizwan in his first over, was the pick of the bowlers for his team with bowling figures of 4-0-27-2. Other than Hasnain, pacer James Faulkner also picked a wicket in the form of Sohaib Maqsood (21) at the National Stadium tonight.

Top scorer in PSL 2022

In what is Masood’s 11th T20 half-century, it is also his second of PSL 2022. Having scored 197 runs in three innings this season at an average and strike rate of 65.66 and 156.34 respectively, Masood has surpassed Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman (182) in terms of being the top-scorer of PSL 2022 for now.

Shan Masood is so unselfish. Today and in the last game he could have easily scored a 💯 if he was a bit more selfish, but instead he played for the team. Such a likeable cricketer👌🏻 #PSL7 — Haroon (@hazharoon) January 31, 2022