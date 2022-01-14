Travis Head wife: Is Travis Head related to Lindsay Head?

Travis Head Ashes Test: The Australian batter is in the middle of a game-changing innings at the Bellerive Oval today.

During the first day of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Hobart, Australia batter Travis Head is in the middle of a game-changing innings. The fact that Head is playing such an innings for the second time in the series speaks highly about his current form.

Head, who had missed the fourth Test in Sydney due to a positive COVID-19 test, walked in to bat at No. 5 when his team had lost three early wickets against the new ball after being put in to bat first by England captain Joe Root.

It was on the ninth delivery that he faced that Head hit a boundary off England pacer Mark Wood to get going at the Bellerive Oval. While Marnus Labuschagne (44) was hitting boundaries for fun, Head could easily manage nudging the strike to ensure run-scoring from both ends.

After the culmination of a brisk 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside Labuschagne, Head took centrestage in the company of all-rounder Cameron Green as both the batters managed to find boundaries at will.

It was on the first delivery of the 32nd over that Head scored a boundary off England all-rounder Chris Woakes to register a 53-ball half-century. Continuing in the same fashion after achieving a small personal milestone, Head was successful in converting it into a fourth Test century by running a couple of runs off Woakes in the 49th over.

Having scored a stroke-filled 101 (113) with the help of 12 fours, a possible lapse in concentration saw Head playing a loose shot in the following delivery to hand a simple catch to Ollie Robinson at mid-on.

Travis Head wife

Great ton by Travis Head. Followed quickly by a strange dismissal. pic.twitter.com/EUes7aynB6 — Shura Taft (@ShuraTaft) January 14, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Head is unmarried. However, Head and homewares entrepreneur Jessica Davies have been dating publicly for quite sometime now. The couple was in the news after buying a luxurious home in Adelaide in 2020.

Is Travis Head related to Lindsay Head?

For those who are confusing Head as a relative of former Australia football player Lindsay Head, it is noteworthy that the two are not related by any means despite the latter playing nine first-class matches for South Australia.