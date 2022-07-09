Trent Bridge Nottingham pitch report 3rd T20I: IND vs ENG Trent Bridge pitch report tomorrow match

Trent Bridge Nottingham pitch report 3rd T20I: The third and final T20I between England and India will be played in Nottingham tomorrow.

After a resounding 50-run victory in the first T20I and with the second match underway, team India will lock horns against England tomorrow itself by travelling around 70 kilometers to arrive at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham for the final T20I.

Off the 12 T20Is at the Trent Bridge till date, England have played mere three matches at this venue and managed to win just a solitary game against the West Indies back in the year 2012.

Team India too, have played three matches here, and have managed to win a couple against Bangladesh and Ireland, while losing the last one to South Africa. All these matches took place during the 2009 T20 World Cup which was hosted by England.

Trent Bridge Nottingham pitch report 3rd T20I

The last T20I match at this venue between England and Pakistan in June 2021, took place after almost a decade- long gap. However, as many as 343 combined runs were scored by both the teams in this high-octane encounter, hence providing enough testament as to how the pitch is likely to turn out for the batters.

Also, unlike the first two T20I venues which had assisted the seamers with the new ball due to the tinge of grass on the track, the one at Trent Bridge tomorrow, is likely to be flat without a grass cover.

However, the spinners are likely to come into the game later on in the innings, with the pitch likely to play a tad slow as the match progresses.

All in all, expect a high-scoring cracker and a batting paradise for the batters in Nottingham tomorrow.